China road accident: 27 dead, 20 injured after bus overturns on Guizhou highway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.

China road accident : As many as 27 people lost their lives while 20 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned on a highway in China's Guizhou province on Sunday.

The bus carrying 47 people was travelling on the highway section in Sandu Shui Autonomous County when the accident took place, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the county's public security bureau.

Police said that the injured are being treated and emergency responders have been dispatched to the scene. No more details were provided.

Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced. A majority of accidents occur due to violations of traffic laws.

China's frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are particularly prone to fatalities.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ | Horrific! China skyscraper burns like wood | Watch

ALSO READ | China banned from viewing Queen's coffin in UK Parliament

Latest World News