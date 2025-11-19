China ran AI disinformation campaign after Operation Sindoor to push sale of J-35s over Rafale: US report A US congressional advisory body has accused China of pushing AI-generated fake images online after Operation Sindoor to influence global defence sales. The report highlights China's wider Gray Zone tactics, India's retaliation against Pakistan, and ongoing India-China border tensions.

Washington:

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has accused China of launching a coordinated disinformation campaign after India carried out Operation Sindoor. In its annual report to the US Congress, the Commission alleged that China used fake social media accounts to circulate AI-generated images claiming to show debris of aircraft allegedly shot down by Chinese weaponry. It stated that these activities were part of China's Gray Zone tactics aimed at undermining the sale of French Rafale jets in favour of its own J-35 combat aircraft.

The Commission said, "China initiated a disinformation campaign to hinder sales of French Rafale aircraft in favour of its own J-35s, using fake social media accounts to propagate AI images of supposed ‘debris’ from the planes that China’s weaponry destroyed." It also claimed that China took advantage of the India-Pakistan conflict in May to promote the strength of its defence capabilities, linking it to Beijing’s wider military and industrial ambitions.

Operation Sindoor and India's retaliation

On May 7, India had launched Operation Sindoor after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in April that claimed 26 civilian lives. The operation targeted terror infrastructure and military assets inside Pakistan. In August, Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh confirmed that Indian forces had taken down five Pakistani fighter jets along with a major airborne surveillance aircraft during the strikes.

China-India border tensions highlighted

The Commission's report also examined India-China relations, stressing a persistent imbalance in how both sides approach the border issue. According to the findings, "China leverages high-level, well-publicised dialogues to reach partial resolutions, hoping to open the door for bilateral cooperation on trade and other areas by compartmentalising the border issue without sacrificing its core interests." It added that India, on the other hand, seeks a long-term and dependable solution to the boundary problem.

The report emphasised that India has become increasingly aware of the seriousness of China's actions at the border. It noted that existing agreements on economic cooperation and boundary management remain largely theoretical, with minimal clarity on implementation. The Commission also suggested that the future succession of the Dalai Lama could trigger friction between the two countries.

Geopolitical ripples and India's diplomatic moves

The report further observed that India's recent diplomatic engagements have raised questions globally. After several rounds of meetings with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country in August for the SCO Summit where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Analysts in Washington interpreted this as India hedging its position following strained ties with the United States over the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs.

