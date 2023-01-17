China announces first population decline in recent years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Residents enjoy skating on the crowded frozen Houhai Lake in Beijing.

China on Tuesday announced the first population decline in recent years as the country witnessed an aging society and a plunging birthrate with over 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022.

According to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 as compared to the previous year. It counts only the population of mainland China while excluding Hong Kong, Macao and self-governing Taiwan as well as foreign residents.

That left a total of 1.411.75 billion, with 9.56 million births against 10.41 million deaths, the bureau said at a briefing. The report also noted that men continued to outnumber women by 722.06 million to 689.69 million, a result of the now-abandoned one-child policy and a traditional preference for male offspring to carry on the family name.

China has long been the world’s most populous nation but is expected to soon be overtaken by India.

The last time China is believed to have recorded a population decline was during the Great Leap Forward at the end of the 1950s, Mao Zedon’g disastrous drive for collective farming and industrialization produced a massive famine killing tens of millions of people.

