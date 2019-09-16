China opposes action against Iran after attacks on Saudi oil fields

Image Source : AP (FILE) Chinese President Xi Jinping

China on Monday threw its weight behind Iran after the US blamed the country for the weekend drone attacks on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, saying that it is not fair to blame Tehran for the bombings without any conclusive probe.

The attacks on Saturday targeted Abqaiq, the site of the largest oil processing plant run by the Saudi state oil company, Aramco, and the Khurais oilfield.

Iran has denied involvement in the air attacks, which were claimed by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the attack, without providing any evidence, prompting Tehran to accuse Washington of deceit.

The attacks resulted in 10 per cent surge of oil prices on Monday.

"In the absence of conclusive investigation and results, we don’t think it is responsible to blame anyone," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

"Our position is that we are against any action that aggravates or escalate tensions. We hope parties will refrain from actions that might escalate tension. We hope they will exercise self-restraint," she said.