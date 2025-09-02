China offers visa-free entry for Russians on trial basis after Putin-Jinping meet at SCO During Monday's SCO summit in Tianjin, the leaders of China and Russia took aim at Western nations. Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned what he called 'bullying behaviour' by some countries, indirectly referring to the United States.

Beijing:

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced Beijing would allow visa-free travel for Russian citizens holding ordinary passports on a trial basis. As per reports, the visa waiver will begin on September 15 and will allow stays of up to 30 days within a one-year period.

This decision follows a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the SCO summit in Beijing.

The move is likely to boost tourism and business trips by 30 to 40 per cent, Bloomberg reported citing a Russian lobby group.

Jinping-Putin meeting at SCO

During Monday's SCO summit in Tianjin, the leaders of China and Russia took aim at Western nations. Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned what he called "bullying behaviour" by some countries, indirectly referring to the United States.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin defended Russia’s actions in Ukraine and held the West responsible for sparking the conflict.

Trump’s aide calls meeting between Modi, Jinping and Putin troublesome

President Donald Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, called the show of unity between the leaders of India, Russia, and China "troublesome." He said that India should align itself with the United States, Europe and Ukraine, rather than with Russia, PTI reported.

His remarks came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared friendly and united at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Tianjin on Monday.

Modi-Putin meeting in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. Following the summit on Monday morning, both leaders traveled together in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting.

"After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," PM Modi posted on X.

According to sources, the Russian leader waited for nearly 10 minutes so that Prime Minister Modi could join him in his car. Then both leaders travelled together in the car, conversing on various issues. They spent another 50 minutes in the car even after reaching the bilateral meeting venue.