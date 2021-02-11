China says it won't allow BBC World News broadcast in Chinese mainland after falsified reporting

Image Source : PTI In image made from UNTV video, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (File photo, representational use)

China has said that it will not allow the broadcast of BBC World News in Chinese mainland after the broadcaster did a slew of falsified reporting on issues including Xinjiang and China's handling of COVID-19, reported ANI quoting Chinese media.

China's broadcasting regulator made an announcement on pulling BBC World News off the air in the country for serious content violation.

The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said BBC World News was found to have seriously violated regulations on radio and television management and on overseas satellite television channel management in its China-related reports, which went against the requirements that news reporting must be true and impartial, and undermined China's national interests and ethnic solidarity, the Xinhua news agency reported.

ALSO READ | Massive crash involving 75-100 vehicles on icy Texas interstate, 5 killed

"As the channel fails to meet the requirements to broadcast in China as an overseas channel, BBC World News is not allowed to continue its service within Chinese territory. The NRTA will not accept the channel's broadcast application for the new year," the regulator said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Biden in first discussion with Xi as US President discusses human rights in Xinjiang, trade, other issues

Latest World News