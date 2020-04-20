China: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Hubei on Sunday

Image Source : AP A resident wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past government propaganda poster featuring Tiananmen Gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, April 16, 2020.

No new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported from China's Hubei province on Sunday, the local health authorities have said on Monday. As many as four patients were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Hubei province was the epicenter of coronavirus in China when the epidemic was raging across the country. The capital of the province, Wuhan, saw the origination of this mysterious new strain of coronavirus that has killed over 165,000 people worldwide.

China's coronavirus cases have been on a downward trend since the last few weeks.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage