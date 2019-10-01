China unveils high-altitude, high speed drone at National Day parade

Image Source : AP A Chinese military vehicle carrying what appears to be a drone passes along the Jianguomenwai Avenue during a rehearsal for the 70th anniversary of Communist China, in Beijing.

China for the first time unveiled its high-altitude, high-speed drone - the WZ-8 - at Tuesday's 70th National Day parade here, which Chinese experts say can provide more reliable reconnaissance data than satellites.

Uniquely shaped like a dagger with small wings, the reconnaissance drone is likely able to fly at a high-supersonic speed and have stealth capabilities, military analysts said.

Trucks carried the aircraft as a part of the unmanned weaponry phalanx in the parade.

The drone is likely launched in the air via a bomber or transport aircraft, state-run Global Times quoted military analysts as saying.

The biggest advantage of the drone is that it can effectively gather intelligence in real time in a controllable way compared to other platforms like satellites, Wu Jian, editor of Defence Weekly under Shanghai-based Xinmin Evening News, told the Global Times.

A satellite must travel along its orbit and conduct reconnaissance only when it is above the target, Wu said, pointing out that this can be calculated by the enemy, and can create fake intelligence.

A high-altitude, high-speed reconnaissance drone will not have this problem, Wu said, noting that the drone will also act as a soft deterrence, giving the message that the Chinese military can engage in reconnaissance on it.

China has demonstrated a host of new weapons at the parade, which is the largest in its history.