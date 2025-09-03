China’s massive military parade in Beijing with Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un showcases power China: A vast crowd gathered in well-organised sections across the square bordering the parade route, waving small red flags in unison. Patriotic choirs filled the air with stirring songs such as “Defend the Yellow River” and “No New China without the Communist Party of China”.

Beijing:

China staged an unprecedented military parade on Wednesday (September 3), in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The grand event blended solemn wartime remembrance with a striking demonstration of China’s modern military strength and global ambitions.

Xi Jinping’s call for peace and reflection on history

Before the parade commenced, President Xi Jinping delivered a speech urging humanity to choose peace over war and dialogue over confrontation. Xi paid tribute to the victims of WWII and emphasised the importance of eradicating the root causes of conflict to prevent a repeat of history.

A massive display of military might

The parade showcased China’s latest defense technology, including missiles, advanced fighter jets, and other cutting-edge military hardware, some unveiled publicly for the first time. Thousands of troops marched in perfect formation along Beijing’s central Chang’an Avenue, accompanied by a powerful artillery salute.

High-profile attendance

Xi was joined on the viewing platform by over twenty foreign dignitaries, most notably Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The leaders greeted WWII veterans and underscored the parade’s dual purpose as a symbol of historical victory and a projection of China’s rising influence on the world stage.

Strategic messaging and national pride

China’s Victory Day parade serves both as a solemn remembrance of the nation’s sacrifices during the war against Japanese aggression and a statement of its military modernisation and geopolitical resolve. State media emphasised patriotic songs and mass displays of national unity, reinforcing the Kremlin’s and Beijing’s messages.

Global context and reactions

The parade, China’s largest since 2019, comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and was closely watched internationally for its signals about China’s military direction and global posture. US President Donald Trump commented on social media, questioning if Xi would acknowledge American contributions to WWII, highlighting underlying strategic rivalries. In sum, the Beijing military parade carried deep historical resonance while vividly affirming China’s ambition to shape the future balance of global power.