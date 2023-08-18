'Our heartful appreciation': China lauds Indian Coast Guard for saving its citizen during mid-sea operation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out a mid-sea medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama-flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, amid challenging weather conditions, in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai, early Thursday.

The Chinese embassy commended the Indian Coast Guard for effectively directing the medical evacuation of a Chinese citizen from a Panama-flagged research vessel, MV Dong Tooth Kan Tan No 2, around 200 Kms in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai on the intervening nights of August 16 and 17. The evacuation was completed in the midst of challenging weather conditions and a dark night.

“Our heartful appreciation to @IndiaCoastGuard for the timely and professional medical evacuation of a Chinese citizen in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai,” tweeted the Chinese Embassy in India.

On Wednesday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai got information that a crew member, Yin Weigyang, onboard the research vessel had a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention. Communication was laid out quickly with the vessel, which was on its way from China to the UAE. The necessary telemedicine advice was given immediately.

"In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. The patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms," Indian Coast Guard said on the X (formerly known as Twitter).

Taking into account the best practical choices for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was carried by CG ALH MK-III and was administered emergency treatment. He was subsequently moved to the agent of the vessel for further medical management.

The quick operation embraced by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours empowered saving a precious life of a foreign national at sea, reaffirming the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to the motto "We Protect”.

