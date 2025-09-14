'We don't participate in or plan wars': China hits back at Trump's 100 per cent tariff threat US President Donald Trump has proposed that NATO, as a group, should place "50 per cent to 100 per cent tariffs on China" until the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends.

Beijing:

Following US President Donald Trump's proposal for NATO to impose tariffs of 50–100 percent on Beijing, China stated that wars cannot solve problems and emphasised that sanctions would only complicate them. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a state visit to Slovenia, said China neither plots nor participates in wars.

China does not participate in or plan wars

"China is a responsible major country and also a country with the best record on peace and security issues," Wang was quoted in a report by Global Times.

"War cannot solve problems, and sanctions will only complicate them. China does not participate in or plan wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue," he added.

Wang noted that the most important thing at present is to promote multilateralism, strengthen multilateral mechanisms, and jointly safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Trump urges NATO to impose heavy tariffs on China

Earlier on Saturday, President Trump said NATO countries should impose 50 to 100 per cent tariffs on China and stop buying oil from Russia to help end the Ukraine conflict. In his post, Trump said he is ready to impose "major sanctions" on Russia when all NATO countries agree and start to do the same thing and stop buying oil from Moscow.

The US president said that NATO’s commitment to win has been "far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, has been shocking!".

"It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia," he said.

Trump said that he is ready to "go ahead" when the NATO countries are.

The president said that the 50 per cent to 100 per cent tariffs on China will also be of “great help in ending this deadly, but ridiculous war." "China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful tariffs will break that grip," he said.

