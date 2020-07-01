Image Source : PTI (FILE) India should meet China halfway, says Global Times as it claims of agreement between two countries

China's state-run publication Global Times on Wednesday claimed that India and China had reached an agreement on the standoff in Ladakh and both the countries had agreed to "disengage frontline border troops in batches". At the same time Global Times quoted an 'unnamed military source' to say that "India should meet China halfway".

Indian and Chinese armies are currently holding rounds of discussions to de-escalate situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh that caused a confrontation between two armies on June 15. Twenty Indian soldiers attained martyrdom while a greater number of Chinese soldiers were killed. China has not admitted to the exact number of its troops killed.

"The two sides have agreed to disengage frontline troops in batches and take effective measures to ease the situation in the border areas. The source said that the military commander-level's meeting showed the two sides' willingness to ease tensions on the border, and avoid further escalating the situation," said Global Times.

"The two sides should make use of the existing border talk mechanism, abide by agreements, respect historical facts, accommodate each other's core concerns, and push for the implementation of the consensus...What is urgent now is that India should meet China halfway, strictly restrain the actions of frontline troops, refrain from taking radical moves and risks, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the China-India border areas," the publication said.

Global Times has attributed all the quotes to the unnamed source within Chinese military. As a Chinese government-backed publication, Global Times is often viewed as a mouthpiece of Chinese government.

