Chinese FM Qin Gang goes missing amid rumours of 'extramarital affair' with TV journalist: Reports

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, a close aide of the President, who is known for his skewering one-liners and punchlines wrapped in metaphors while defending his government, has abruptly disappeared from the public since June 25. This triggered assumptions about his association with the Communist regime. Some Taiwanese, as well as Western media, reported about his alleged "extramarital affairs" with a renowned Hong Kong TV presenter.

What triggered speculations?

During the recently concluded Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Gang was on the guest list to attend the mega event in Jakarta, wherein he was presumed to discuss the pressing issues related to the US, Indo-Pacfici dispute and Taiwanese transgression. However, the Chinese government has tried to fill the shoes with the country’s top diplomat Wang Yi, who was majorly seen briefing his counterparts at the event.

When a reporter asked a Chinese spokesperson about his whereabouts during a regular press breifing, he, at first, intended to skip the question, but later, he said that the diplomat was not well. "I have no understanding of the matter," Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said when asked about Qin's alleged affair.

According to a report by The Times, the diplomat has an extramarital affair with a Hong Kong-based television personality, Fu Xiaotian. As per Asia Sentinel, 40-year-old Xiaotian is suspected to be a double agent and has links with British intelligence.

Who is Qin Gang and his alleged girlfriend Xiaotian?

As a TV anchor at PhoenixTVHK, Xiaotian interviewed top international personalities. Recently, she had interviewed Gang where the duo's "gesture" during the conversation was a little bit different or said to be "suspicious". Her last tweet featured three pictures of Gang's interview.

Although she is married, there are not many details about her husband. In fact, there were reports that claimed Qin was her child’s father.

On the other hand, 57-year-old Gang was promoted to the role of Foreign Minister in December last year. He is considered the closest to President Xi. As he served as China's Ambassador to the US and has thrice been posted to the UK between 1995 and 2011, President appointed the "youngest" officer to the cabinet.

The way ahead for Qin Gang

It was not the first time when the country's prominent people went missing abruptly. Recently, billionaire Jack Ma also disappeared and reappeared after criticising Xi Jinping. However, this is very rare that a top government official went missing in such a way. There is a strong probability that Gang has some health issues but if he is falling into any kind of affairs, it would certainly be a horrible outcome for him.

