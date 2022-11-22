China: Fire kills 36 people in workshop in Henan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIVE Two other people were injured and two remained missing, according to state media reports.

China : A fire has killed 36 people in a workshop in Anyang city in central China's Henan province, Chinese state media said Tuesday.

Two other people were injured and two remained missing, according to state media reports. The fire broke out Monday afternoon about 4 pm and took firefighters several hours to extinguish.

More than 200 search rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the fire.

