China describes upcoming Xi-Putin-Trump trilateral summit 'groundbreaking', calls for global stability

China on Monday described the upcoming trilateral meeting between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump as 'groundbreaking significance', underling that the three leaders would hold discussions over safeguarding the world peace, indicating there could be discussions over the Iran war and the Ukraine conflict.

Briefing reporters on what would be the first face-to-face trilateral meeting between the three leaders, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning recalled how Beijing, Washington and Moscow fought alongside each other during World War II and said they still shoulder important responsibilities to address the challenges that the world is currently facing.

"This will be the first ever face-to-face meeting between the Chinese, Russian and US heads of state," Ning said, "The three presidents will exchange views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-power relations. The summit is of groundbreaking significance. China, Russia and the US are founding members of the Security Council."

The first trilateral interaction between Xi, Putin and Trump would take place in China's Shenzhen on sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The meeting holds significance, as discussions would take place on multiple global issues, including conflicts, artificial intelligence (AI) and nuclear arms reduction.

The discussion on the nuclear arms reduction is crucial, as it takes following the expiry of the New START treaty between the United States (US) and Russia in February this year. The expiry has left the world's two nuclear powers without a binding limit.

Ning also emphasised that it is in the interest of China, Russia and the US to jointly address global issues and work together to strengthen communication and manage their differences for stable relations between them.

"In history, the three countries fought side by side to win the world anti-fascist war. Today, the three countries shoulder important responsibilities in jointly addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and stability," the spokesperson said.

"It is interest of the three countries to strengthen communication, managing differences and maintain stable relations. This is also the expectation of the international community and is conducive to global stability and dialogue and cooperation," she concluded.

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