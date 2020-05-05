China reports new coronavirus positive case; 949 under isolation

Image Source : AP People gather for a barbecue at a scenic area in Fangshan district in Beijing, Monday, May 4, 2020, after authorities loosened up nationwide restrictions following months of lockdown over the new coronavirus outbreak. China reported three new coronavirus cases Monday, all brought from overseas, and no additional deaths.

China reported one new case of coronavirus Tuesday and no deaths, marking three weeks since it recorded a COVID-19 fatality. The National Health Commission said 395 people remained under treatment in the hospital, while 949 were under isolation and observation for suspected cases or after testing positive despite showing no symptoms. The latest figures come as China strikes back against accusations from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others that the pandemic may have originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where it was first detected late last year.

The World Health Organization has backed up China’s refutations and most experts believe the virus developed naturally among bats and was transmitted to humans via an intermediary animal, most likely the armadillo-like pangolin that is sold for human consumption in wet markets, including the one in Wuhan linked to the pandemic’s origin.

China has reported 4,633 deaths from the virus among 82,881 cases, but strict travel restrictions, testing, quarantining and case tracing policies appear to have stemmed the virus as warm weather arrives in much of the country.

Meanwhile, South Korea has reported three new coronavirus cases, its lowest daily jump since February 18.

The number continues a downward trend as the country restarts professional sports and prepares to reopen schools.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported two more virus-related deaths, bringing national totals to 10,804 cases and 254 fatalities.

After reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March, infections have slowed over the past month amid tightened border controls and waning transmissions in the worst-hit city of Daegu, which reported zero new cases Tuesday.

