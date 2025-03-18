China conducts massive drills near Taiwan, blames statements from US, Taiwanese leaders for move In response to Chinese military drills, Taiwan deployed aircraft, navy ships and coastal anti-ship missile defences. Taiwanese Defence Ministry has called the Chinese exercise 'unusual'.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry has said that an unusually large number of Chinese military ships, planes and drones entered its airspace and waters between Sunday and Monday. China says the recent drills were in response to the recent statements and actions by the US and Taiwan.

In its posts on social media, the Taiwanese ministry on Tuesday revealed images of Chinese drones and ships as it said that 43 out of 59 of them entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone. However, no confrontations were reported.

In its response, Taiwan deployed aircraft, navy ships and coastal anti-ship missile defences in response, the ministry said.

China launches such missions on a daily basis in hopes of wearing down Taiwanese defences and morale, although the vast majority of the island's 23 million people reject Beijing's claim of sovereignty over Taiwan and its threat to use force to assert its control.

It's unclear what prompted the large Chinese deployment. Daily figures often vary widely based on statements by the Taiwanese authorities or their US partners.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday the drills were “a resolute response to foreign connivance and support for Taiwan independence and a serious warning to Taiwan separatist forces”.

China's military actions are “necessary, legal and justified measures to defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity”, Mao said.

Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te also raised Beijing's hackles last week when he said that Taiwan law designates mainland China as a “foreign hostile force” and said tougher measures were being taken to prevent Chinese subversion through the media and civic exchanges.

Moreover, China on Saturday lashed out at accusations by top diplomats from the Group of 7 industrialised democracies who said Beijing is endangering maritime safety.