China has strongly criticised the United States over its latest restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors to five countries, accusing Washington of using national security concerns to interfere in normal trade and technology cooperation. The response from Beijing comes just hours before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued an interim final rule titled "Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors", introducing additional licensing requirements for exports, re-exports and transfers of advanced semiconductors to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil.

The US has identified these countries as presenting a higher-than-normal risk of advanced chips being diverted to China. The development has added another point of friction to US-China relations ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which begins in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Trump is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trilateral meeting scheduled for Thursday.

China accuses US of economic coercion over semiconductor curbs

Reacting to the new restrictions at a regular media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun accused Washington of overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control measures. He said the US move was an attempt to interfere in normal trade and technology cooperation between China and other countries and target China's high-tech industry.

"Such typical economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction run counter to the common understandings between the two countries, harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, and disrupt global supply chains," Guo said. He added that China would take the necessary steps to protect its interests. "China will do what is necessary to firmly safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

Which five countries are affected by the new US chip restrictions?

Under the new interim final rule, a licence will be required for exports, re-exports and transfers of advanced semiconductors to five countries: Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil. The US Commerce Department said the measure is intended to prevent restrictions on access to sensitive American technology from being bypassed through overseas data centres and remote computing arrangements. The new framework also introduces additional checks on access to advanced computing capabilities through facilities located in third countries.

Singapore has said it is studying the details of the new measure and is engaging affected companies to understand its possible impact. Its government has also said it is in discussions with US authorities about the scope and implementation of the restrictions.

Trump to arrive in Shenzhen ahead of APEC summit

The Chinese criticism came ahead of Trump's scheduled arrival in Shenzhen, which is hosting the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The two-day summit will begin on Wednesday, November 18. The gathering of leaders from the 21 APEC economies has gained additional diplomatic significance with the planned meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the three leaders will hold an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations among major countries. The White House and the Kremlin have also confirmed the planned trilateral engagement. Trump is travelling to Shenzhen after attending the ASEAN Summit in Manila, where he also participated in the Quad leaders' meeting.

Quad meeting adds another layer to regional diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Quad meeting in Manila alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with Trump representing the United States. The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, brings together India, the US, Japan and Australia. China has consistently opposed the grouping, arguing against exclusive alliances and bloc confrontation in the Indo-Pacific.

Beijing has previously criticised the Quad, viewing it as a strategic grouping aimed at countering its influence in the region. However, there has been no official Chinese response to the latest Manila meeting in the information provided. With the APEC summit approaching, the new US semiconductor restrictions and Beijing's strong response have added to the diplomatic challenges surrounding Trump's visit to China.

(With inputs from PTI)

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