Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) China: 21 killed in hospital fire in Beijing; 71 patients evacuated

China: A deadly fire broke out in a hospital in China's national capital that claimed 21 lives on Tuesday. an admissions building of the hospital in Beijing's Fengtai caught fire at around 12:56 pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead. As per reports, around 71 patients were evacuated and displaced.

'Twenty-one people were killed on Tuesday when a hospital building caught fire in China's national capital,' reads a report from PTI.

The cause is currently under investigation, the report said.

