China begins large-scale 'war games' around Taiwan to deter independence, US and Taipei condemn exercises

Taipei: The Chinese military held large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands on Monday, saying it was a warning to the "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces" as it deployed an aircraft carrier along with warplanes. China's Defence Ministry said the drills were a response to the Taiwan president's refusal to concede to Beijing's demands that self-ruled Taiwan acknowledge itself as a part of the People's Republic of China.

China deployed its Liaoning aircraft carrier for the drills, and CCTV showed a J-15 fighter jet taking off from the decks of the carrier, though the exact location of the carrier is unclear. Chinese warship formations, destroyers and aircraft are approaching Taiwan in "close proximity from different directions", focusing on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, blockading key ports and areas, and assaulting maritime and ground targets, the command added.

Chinese state media said the rocket force carried out simulated missile launches while fighter jets "opened up air assault corridors" and bombers carried out long-range missions. China's coast guard circled Taiwan and staged "law enforcement" patrols close to Taiwan's offshore islands of Matsu and Dongyin, entering the "restricted waters" of Matsu island for the first time to "completely tear up" boundaries set by Taiwan authorities, as per local media reports.

Why is China conducting war games around Taiwan?

The drills came four days after Taiwan celebrated the founding of its government on its National Day, during which Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said in a speech that China has no right to represent Taiwan and declared his commitment to “resist annexation or encroachment.” His office called on China to "cease military provocations hat undermine regional peace and stability and stop threatening Taiwan's democracy and freedom".

Lai's address was condemned by Beijing and the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command announced the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills were taking place in the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan on Monday. "The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity," it said in a statement carried both in Chinese and English.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it had deployed its warships to designated spots in the ocean where they would carry out surveillance and stand at ready against Chinese aggression. It also deployed its mobile missile and radar groups on land to track the vessels at sea. As of Monday morning, they had tracked 25 Chinese warplanes and seven warships and four Chinese government ships, though it did not specify what types of ships they were.

In a parallel move on Monday, Beijing sanctioned a prominent Taiwan tech tycoon Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen for separatist activities. Shen is the co-founder of the Kuma Academy, a nonprofit that trains civilians on wartime readiness. Tsao donated $32.8 million to fund the academy's training courses.

US, Taiwan condemn Chinese aggression

President Lai Ching-te condemned the exercises and said they were "intended to undermine regional peace and stability and continue to coerce neighbouring countries by force." Additionally, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu said China had ignored Lai's message of goodwill.

"Using military force to threaten other countries goes against the basic spirit of the United Nations charter to peacefully resolve disputes," he told reporters. In Washington, officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden said they were monitoring the drills and there was no justification for them after Lai's "routine" speech.

"We call on the PRC to act with restraint and to avoid any further actions that may undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, which is essential to regional peace and prosperity and a matter of international concern," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, using the initials for the People's Republic of China, China's official name.

China-Taiwan tensions

China previously held the "Joint Sword-2024A" drills for two days around Taiwan in May shortly after Lai took office, saying they were "punishment" for separatist content in his inauguration speech. Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China but has been rebuffed.

China routinely states that Taiwan's independence is a “dead end” and that annexation by Beijing is a historical inevitability. China's military has increased its encircling of Taiwan's skies and waters in the past few years, holding joint drills with its warships and fighter jets on a near-daily basis near the island.

The Communists under Mao Zedong seized power in 1949 amid a civil war with the Nationalists, also known as the KMT, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who shifted their political, economic and military power to the now self-governing island democracy of Taiwan. Beijing continues to insist Taiwan must be annexed under Communist Party rule, by force if necessary, while the US has provided arms to ensure its defence.

