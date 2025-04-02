'Key geopolitical player': Chile President hails PM Modi's global leadership, says 'You can talk to every..' During Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's visit to India, both countries have signed seven MoUs and several agreements on issues, including cultural exchange and Antarctic investigation.

India-Chile relations: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global leadership skills as he called him a "key geopolitical player", adding that he can talk to every leader in the world. The Chilean president's remarks came at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, as he said, "You have the status nowadays that you can talk to every leader of the world. You're supporting Trump, Zelenskyy, the European Union, and the Latin American leaders in Greece or Iran. That is something that no other leader can say now. So you're a key player in the geopolitical atmosphere nowadays."

'Thank you for the warm welcome': Chilean President Boric

President Boric expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received in India and stated, "I am here for the first time for a state visit. I want to thank you for the warm welcome that we have received here. For the past 16 years, no one from Chile has come here, and in those 16 years, India has changed a lot."

Acknowledging seven MoUs that Chile signed with India, the Chilean leader said, "Chile is a country that is connected to the world, and now we want to work on our relationship with India. Today, we have signed several MoUs."

He highlighted the significance of India-Chile relations by emphasising their shared commitment to strategic autonomy and mutual cooperation.

Chilean President, who is on a visit to India from April 1 to 5 at the invitation of PM Modi, said, "We have signed some agreements and MoUs on such important issues as cultural exchange and Antarctic investigation. Chile is the door for the world to the Antarctic continent."

Boric to visit Agra, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Apart from New Delhi, President Boric will visit Agra, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This is the first visit of President Boric to India. Both President Boric and Prime Minister Modi first met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, MEA stated.

Upon his arrival, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet on Tuesday in honour of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Rashtrapati Bhavan.