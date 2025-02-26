Watch: Pilot averts major tragedy at runway in Chicago, aborts landing to avoid collision with another jet The pilot of Southwest Flight 2504 averted a major tragedy at the Chicago airport as he aborted the landing to avoid a collision with another plane.

A Southwest Airlines pilot averted what could have been a major tragedy on a runway at Chicago Midway International Airport as he aborted the plane's landing at the last minute, avoiding his plane's collision with another jet. A private jet is reported to have come to the runway without authorisation, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The video footage of the incident, which occurred at around 8:50 am local time, has surfaced on social media, where the flight can be seen making last-minute adjustments to avoid the tragedy. The plane can be seen making the final descent while a private jet enters its runway.

The pilot cancelled the landing as Southwest Flight 2504 ascended towards the skies and accelerated away from the airport. The pilot's tactful manoeuvres saved the plane from collision, potentially avoiding a tragedy at the Chicago Midway International Airport.