Chicago drive-by shooting: 4 Killed, 14 Injured outside nightclub in River North

Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a late-night drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in the city this year.

The attack took place just after 11 pm outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge, located in the busy 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. The lounge was closing after hosting an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz when gunfire erupted. Witnesses said a dark-coloured vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire into the crowd gathered outside, before speeding away.

No one has been arrested so far, and police say the shooter or shooters remain unidentified. The motive is still unknown.

Among the four killed were two men, aged 24 and 25, and two women whose ages were not officially disclosed. However, the family of one of the women identified her as 26-year-old Taylor Walker. The remaining 14 victims - five men and nine women - were between the ages of 21 and 32, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three of the wounded are in critical condition: one was shot in the back, another in the leg, and a third in the mouth. The others are reported to be in stable, fair or good condition. Victims were taken to several hospitals including Mount Sinai, Stroger, Illinois Masonic and Northwestern Memorial.

Violence in a high-traffic area

The shooting shocked the River North community, an area known for its clubs, restaurants and offices, and not typically associated with gun violence. A Dunkin’ outlet and other small businesses flank the corner where the shooting occurred.

Police response and ongoing investigation

Police said they are examining surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. Authorities said the investigation is in a “critical early stage” but did not confirm whether the shooting was targeted or indiscriminate. According to police, this is the largest single shooting incident in Chicago this year in terms of the number of victims.

Chicago’s gun violence

The incident comes as Chicago continues to grapple with endemic gun violence. While the city has recorded a slight decline in overall shootings in the first half of 2025 compared to last year, the number of mass shooting events defined as four or more people shot remains alarmingly high.

Chicago has recorded at least 24 mass shootings in 2025, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Wednesday night’s attack marks the most people shot in a single incident in the city this year.

Chicago has long struggled with illegal firearms, many of which are trafficked from states with weaker gun laws. Despite Illinois enacting new restrictions in recent years including the 2023 Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale of assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines, enforcement challenges remain.

