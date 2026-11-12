Chhath trip turns tragic; 10 killed after passenger vehicle plunges off steep slope in Nepal

Kathmandu:

At least 10 people were killed and five others injured on Thursday, November 12 after an electric microbus plunged down a steep slope in Nepal's Bagmati province. The accident occurred at around 5:45 am in the Makawanpur district. Among the ten killed are three women, two girls and five men. Two of the deceased have been identified as Ravi Shankar Kumar Mandal, from ward 8 and Subek Yadav, from Sundarpur Tole in ward 4 of Chakraghatta Rural Municipality.

The injured passengers have been identified as Mukesh Yadav, Devendra Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Sujan Yadav and Saksham Yadav. However, the police have rescued a three-year-old from the accident site. According to the initial information, the victims were returning to their home in Hetauda from Kathmandu to celebrate the Chhath festival. The electric microbus which was carrying 15 people, exceeding the capacity of 10 people veered of the road and plunged around 700 metres down a slope.

Upon receiving information about the accident, teams from the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal Army, and Bagmati Pradesh Disaster Management Group arrived at the scene. They jointly launched a relief and rescue operation. A police team led by SP Shyam Bahadur Khatri of the Makwanpur District Police Office also arrived at the scene. The site is located approximately eight kilometers north of the Bhimphedi Area Police Office. Rescue operations and treatment of the injured are underway at the scene.

Similar incident: Two helicopters collide during landing in Nepal's Solukhumbu

Two helicopters collided in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, leaving one Indian national killed and another passenger injured. The incident happened during a landing at Pheriche in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality of Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning. The helicopters, operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air, collided at around 8:11 am, according to the District Police Office. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, helicopters belonging to Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air collided while landing at the Pheriche helipad.

Gyanendra Bhul, information officer of the authority, said preliminary information suggested that the rotors of the two helicopters collided while they were landing at the Pheriche helipad. He added that efforts were underway to gather detailed information about the accident. Pheriche lies on the way to the Mt Everest Base Camp, 150 km northeast of Kathmandu.

-With inputs from Khushboo.

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