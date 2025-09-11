Charlie Kirk killing: FBI recovers 'high-powered' rifle used in shooting, have images of suspect Charlie Kirk killing: The FBI on Thursday said it has recovered the 'high-powered' rifle from a wooden area, where the suspect fled after the shooting. It said it has pictures of the suspect, who appears to be of 'college age'.

Washington:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Thursday that it has recovered the 'high-powered bolt action' rifle that was used to kill Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday. Briefing the media, Utah DPS Commissioner Beau Mason said the rifle was recovered from a 'wooden area' and the forensic teams are examining it.

Mason also said the probe agency has the video footage of Kirk's killer, who fled to a neighbourhood after killing Trump's ally. He said the suspect "appears to be of college age", and he "blended in" with the college population.

"We are confident we will be able to identify him," the official said. "Investigators have collected footwear impression, a palmprint and forearm imprints for analysis."

31-year-old Kirk, who played a key role in galvanising youth vote for Trump during the 2024 presidential elections, was shot dead during a college event in Utah on Wednesday. Videos of the incident have gone viral, in which Kirk could be seen sitting under a white tent emblazoned with slogans - 'The American Comeback' and 'Prove Me Wrong'.

Notably, Kirk was taking questions on gun violence when he was shot dead.