Chaos erupts at US airports as H-1B visa fee hike sparks panic among Indian travellers Panic erupted at US airports as President Trump's H-1B visa fee hike to $100,000 triggered chaos, soaring flight prices, and fears of stranded Indian nationals ahead of a tight September 21 deadline.

New Delhi:

Chaos unfolded at multiple US airports after President Donald Trump announced an unprecedented hike in the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000. The decision, which was made public on September 19, has caused significant panic, especially among Indian nationals who account for more than 70% of all H-1B holders. With a tight deadline set for September 21, H-1B visa holders rushed to return to the U.S. amid fears they would be stranded if they didn’t make it before the cutoff time.

Panic at San Francisco airport

The most striking example of this turmoil was seen at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), where multiple passengers aboard an Emirates flight were seen panicking after hearing the news of the new visa regulations. Social media videos showed Indian travellers frantically de-boarding the aircraft, with some even pacing the aisles, unsure of their next move. A witness shared that the flight was delayed by more than three hours as passengers, many of whom were returning for Durga Puja celebrations, scrambled to make sense of the situation.

Flights surge as panic sets in

As news of the visa fee hike spread, ticket prices from India to the U.S. skyrocketed. Passengers who were visiting family or on vacation saw one-way flight fares jump to as high as USD 4,500, nearly five times the usual price. Airline companies, amid the surge in demand, reportedly took advantage of the chaos, further inflating ticket prices.

Indian nationals at risk of stranding

The Trump administration’s decision has left many H-1B holders in a precarious situation. With the September 21 deadline fast approaching, experts fear that many visa holders who are currently in India or abroad may be unable to return on time. Immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta noted that H-1B visa holders who are outside the US and unable to return by the deadline will face significant difficulties.

India responds to the decision

India's Ministry of External Affairs has expressed concern over the move, stating that they are examining its implications on Indian workers. The situation remains fluid, with many tech firms advising their employees to stay put or return to the U.S. immediately.