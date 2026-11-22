Seattle (US):

Masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained two people on a crowded jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday as passengers were boarding a flight to Los Angeles. The incident, which the airline described as "distressing" for passengers and employees, also delayed the flight.

A video of the incident showed officers dragging away at least one person as a woman screamed that her daughter was being taken away and had a valid work permit.

The incident took place as passengers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, which was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles at 8:10 am. Online flight-tracking data showed that the flight was delayed.

Here's the video

The officers involved in the arrests were wearing unmarked jackets and khaki trousers. The video showed them grappling with a person on the ground as passengers, standing nearby with their suitcases, watched the scene unfold.

Mexican national overstayed: ICE

In a statement, ICE said its officers had carried out a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who had allegedly overstayed his visa in violation of US immigration laws.

During the confrontation, another passenger “hurled hot coffee on the officers,” the ICE statement said. That woman, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, was determined to be in the U.S. illegally from Mexico and to have also overstayed her visa, ICE said. She could be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

ICE has intensified its arrest operations at airports since the summer, with a particular focus on individuals who have overstayed their visas.

Alaska Airlines on incident

Alaska Airlines said ICE officers gave no advance notice of the enforcement action, which occurred during a busy travel weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We are concerned by this morning’s law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306," the airline said. "We recognise how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests."

It added that the airline is committed to "treating every guest with dignity and respect."

Alaska Airlines said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to see if protocols were followed, and also that it has raised concerns "directly with the appropriate authorities."

The Port of Seattle said in a statement that the arrest was distressing not only for the affected family but for other passengers, and that local authorities would "engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred."

(With AP input)

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