Ceasefire in limbo? US strikes Iran following Apache helicopter crash; Tehran issues stark warning

Washington:

The United States has begun military strikes against Iran after a US Army Apache helicopter crashed off the coast of Oman, escalating tensions in an already volatile region. In a statement released on social media, US Central Command said the operation was "a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression".

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,” the post read.



The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump accused Iran of bringing down the helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported explosions on an Iranian island located in the strategic waterway, though Tehran has rejected Washington’s allegations regarding the helicopter incident.

Trump blames Iran for helicopter crash

President Trump said military officials had informed him that "the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters." He added that the two service members on board were rescued safely and suffered no injuries.

"Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," Trump wrote in a social media post.

The helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route that Iran has effectively closed during its conflict with the United States and Israel. In a first-of-its-kind operation, an unmanned drone boat was used to rescue the two pilots from the water.

Iran rejects allegation

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dismissed the accusations and suggested that foreign military forces operating close to Iranian territory face inherent dangers.

In a social media post, Araghchi noted that the strait is "thousands of miles away from US shores".

"Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire," Araghchi wrote. "To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave."

Ceasefire under pressure

The latest developments have placed further strain on a fragile two-month ceasefire. The incident occurred just one day after Iran and Israel exchanged fire for the first time since the truce came into effect.

Iranian state television reported that Israeli strikes on Tuesday killed at least two members of the country’s air-defence units, adding to concerns that the ceasefire may be collapsing.

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