Cargo ship set ablaze in Strait of Hormuz after being hit by projectile, says British military amid conflict

London:

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a cargo ship sailing through the tense Strait of Hormuz caught fire on Wednesday after being struck by a projectile, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), The Associated Press (AP) reported. The incident occurred just north of Oman which prompted the crew to immediately abandon the vessel. Investigations are underway to determine the nature of the projectile and the extent of the damage.

Iran has not taken responsibility for the strike, but it has been linked to several recent attacks on commercial vessels in and around the strategic waterway. Earlier, the UKMTO reported another strike targeting a ship off the coast of Ras al-Khaimah in the UAE, raising concern over the fast-deteriorating security situation in the Persian Gulf.

Vessels advised to sail with caution

The UKMTO said the ship's Master reported suspected projectile damage and confirmed that all crew members were safe. "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity," the agency noted as global authorities monitor the unfolding situation closely.

US points to Iranian mine threat

Hours before the attack, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, urging it to remove any mines it may have placed in the Strait of Hormuz. He cautioned that any failure to do so would invite "military consequences", as the US Navy continues to target Iranian mine-laying vessels.

Israel flags deadly cluster munition threat

In a parallel escalation, Israel has accused Iran of firing cluster munitions throughout the ongoing conflict, posing an added challenge to Israel's already stretched air defence systems. The bomblets scatter over wide areas, turning into lethal fireballs mid-air and leaving behind unexploded hazards that threaten civilians even after attacks end. Three people, including two at a construction site, have reportedly been killed in recent days.

Global concerns over unchecked weapons

More than 120 countries have banned cluster munitions, but Iran, Israel and the US are not signatories to the treaty. The weapons have been used in several conflicts over the years, including the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. Israeli authorities have now begun awareness campaigns to prevent civilian casualties from unexploded ordnance scattered across impacted regions.

ALSO READ: US-Iran clash intensifies in Strait of Hormuz as video shows strikes on Iranian mine-laying boats | Watch