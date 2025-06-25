Cargo ship carrying 3,000 new vehicles to Mexico sinks in Pacific Ocean weeks after catching fire The ship, which sank weeks after catching fire, was loaded with about 3,000 new vehicles intended for a major Pacific port in Mexico.

Anchorage (Alaska):

A cargo ship en route to Mexico with a load of new vehicles sank in the North Pacific Ocean, weeks after its crew was forced to abandon it due to an onboard fire that left the carrier dead in the water. The Morning Midas sank Monday in international waters off Alaska's Aleutian Islands chain, the ship's management company, London-based Zodiac Maritime, said in a statement.

"There is no visible pollution," said Petty Officer Cameron Snell, an Alaska-based US Coast Guard spokesperson. "Right now we also have vessels on scene to respond to any pollution."

Fire damage compounded by bad weather and water seepage caused the carrier to sink in waters about 16,404 feet (5,000 metres) deep and about 415 miles (770 kilometres) from land, the statement said.

Ship was loaded with about 3,000 new vehicles

The vessel was carrying approximately 3,000 new vehicles destined for a major Pacific port in Mexico. It remains unclear whether any of the vehicles were offloaded prior to the ship's sinking and Zodiac Maritime did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday.

A salvage crew arrived days after the fire disabled the vehicle.

Two salvage tugs equipped with pollution control gear will stay at the scene to monitor for any signs of pollution or floating debris, the ship's management company, Zodiac Maritime, said. The crew aboard these tugs were unharmed when the Morning Midas sank.

As an additional safety measure, Zodiac Maritime is also dispatching a specialized pollution response vessel to the area.

Fire broke out on June 3

The US Coast Guard reported receiving a distress signal on June 3 regarding a fire aboard the Morning Midas, which at that time was located about 300 miles (490 kilometers) southwest of Adak Island.

There were 22 crew members onboard the Morning Midas. All evacuated to a lifeboat and were rescued by a nearby merchant marine vessel. There were no injuries.

Among the cars were about 70 fully electric and about 680 hybrid vehicles. A large plume of smoke was initially seen at the ship's stern coming from the deck loaded with electric vehicles, the Coast Guard and Zodiac Maritime said at the time.

Adak is about 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometres) west of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city.

The 600-foot (183-metre) Morning Midas was built in 2006 and sails under a Liberian flag. The car and truck carrier left Yantai, China, on May 26 en route to Mexico, according to the industry site marinetraffic.com.

A Dutch safety board in a recent report called for improving emergency response on North Sea shipping routes after a deadly 2023 fire aboard a freighter that was carrying 3,000 automobiles, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore.

One person was killed and others injured in the fire, which burned out of control for a week. That ship was eventually towed to a Netherlands port for salvage.

