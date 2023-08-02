Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, his wife announce separation after 18 years of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced on Wednesday that they will separate after 18 years of marriage.

"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," read a statement posted by both their Instagram handles.

They also asked people to respect the privacy of their family, for the well-being of their children. The The couple got engaged in 2004 and married the next year. Sophie was the daughter of a stockbroker and a nurse and a former schoolmate of Trudeau's deceased brother Michel. They have three children, Xavier (15), Elia-Grace (14) and Hadrien (9).

The 51-year-old Justin Trudeau is the second Canadian Prime Minister to separate from his wife during his tenure. His father Pierre Trudeau had announced a highly publicised separation from his wife Margaret in 1979, and the couple divorced in 1984.

Sophie Gregoire is a former TV presenter, who has had a prominent presence through the PM's career. She is also an advocate for severe social causes and charities, including mental health and gender equality.

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," CBC News quoted Trudeau's office.

In his autobiography, the Canadian PM wrote about many challenges in his marriage with Sophie, whom he credits for influencing his style of politics ane keeping him grounded.

