Canada: Winnipeg Police confirms killing of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh Sukha, no arrest

A day after a Khalistani terrorist and a wanted gangster in India was killed in Canada, authorities have confirmed the incident but said no arrest has been made so far. Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke, 39, was allegedly killed in a shootout by a rival gang in the city of Winnipeg on Thursday.

"On September 20, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to an incident in the North Inkster Industrial area. North District General Patrol officers, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, attended a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive, where they located a deceased adult male victim," read the statement released by Winnipeg Police.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Although Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail in Delhi, claimed responsibility for his murder. In a Facebook post, Bishnoi claimed that the Sukhdool was allegedly involved in the killings of several people associated with different gangs. Further, the post claimed that Sukhdool was a drug addict and had destroyed the homes of several people in their gangs by killing them.

"The victim was transported to hospital, where an autopsy is pending. Notifications to the victim’s family are ongoing," added the statement. It said that the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and added no arrests had been made.

Shootout happened within less than 24 hours of NIA releasing lookout notice

It is worth mentioning the report of his killing came less than 24 hours after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) issued a list of wanted criminals who were either residing in India or fled.

“Persons shown in the photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If you have any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or the name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373,” the NIA had posted on X on Wednesday.

Notably, the killing of the gangster came in the backdrop of India-Canada poisoning relations. Earlier on Monday, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged that his intelligence department has credible information that Indian agents killed a Canadian citizen who was also a designated terrorist in India. However, India vehemently rejected the claims and asked Canada to show proof which the latter denied.

