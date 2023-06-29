Canada: 3 stabbed during gender studies class at University of Waterloo; 1 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : AP The disturbing incident took place at the University of Waterloo where 3 people were stabbed.

Canada stabbing incident: A disturbing incident took place in Canada's Waterloo city where three people were allegedly stabbed during a gender studies class in the University of Waterloo on Wednesday. The police said that one of the alleged perpetrators have been taken in custody.

The motive behind the attack at the university's Hagey Hall is currently unknown as authorities said that they will reveal more details later on, AP reported. The victims have been taken to a hospital for further treatment.

One of the students at the University of Waterloo, Yusuf Kaymak, said that the incident occurred during a gender studies class with 40 students at that time.

"The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor, he said 'yeah' then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out," he said while interacting with media.

Police presence will likely be increased to clear the buildings at the university and ensure public safety.

In a series of tweets, the University of Waterloo said that they are supporting the Waterloo regional police in investigating the matter and the Hagey Hall of the campus has now been cleared.

"Hagey Hall remains closed until tomorrow morning while police continue their investigation. There continues to be no further threat to our campus community," tweeted the University.

