Canada: Shots fired at singer Channi Nathan's house, Indian businessman shot dead; Bishnoi gang behind both The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place in Canada.

Ontario:

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Wednesday claimed responsibility for two shocking incidents in Canada. The gang claimed to have murdered an Indian businessman named Darshan Singh Sahasi and fired shots at Punjabi singer Channi Nattan's house over his links with fellow singer Sardar Singh Khera.

After the two incidents, which reportedly took place earlier this week, Bishnoi gang member Goldy Dhillon claimed responisbility for the attack in social media posts which have since gone viral.

Indian businessman shot dead in Canada

According to preliminary information, Sahasi was shot dead in Canada's Abbotsford on October 27 under circumstances that remain under investigation. Canadian authorities have launched an inquiry into the killing, though the motive and those involved have not yet been disclosed.

Sahasi was a native of Rajgarh village near Khanna district in Punjab. Claiming responsibility for the killing, Goldy Dhillon wrote in his post that Sahasi was involved in drug trade and refused to pay extortion money to the gang and even dared to take action, the post read.

Dhillon added that Sahasi stopped taking their calls and eventually blocked their number, following which the gang went on to kill him. Dhillon further warned that anyone who tries play smart with them will meet the same fate.

Channi Nattan house firing

In another post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang member claimed the attack was carried out at Channi Nattan's had become close to fellow singer Sardar Khera, a development they said led to the confrontation. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.