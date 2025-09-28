Canada eyes Indian H-1B talent following Trump's $100K visa fee increase Following a steep hike in H-1B visa fees by the Trump administration in the US, Canada is actively positioning itself as a new hub for foreign tech workers.

New Delhi:

hqbDays after, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a $100,000 fee on all new H-1B visa petitions, effective from September 21, 2025. The decision caused panic and confusion, especially among Indian tech workers, who make up over 72% of H-1B visa holders. The White House later clarified that only new visa applications would be affected, not existing holders. However, the move was justified by the US government citing abuse of the H-1B program and national security concerns.

Canada steps in with open arms

In response to these changes, Canada is actively positioning itself as a welcoming alternative. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the country is reviewing immigration policies to attract skilled foreign workers, especially those who may have gone to the US in the past. “There’s an opportunity to attract people who previously would’ve got H-1B visas,” Carney said in London.

Canada is expected to introduce a “clear offering” for global tech talent soon.

Canada isn’t alone. Other countries like the UK and Germany are also trying to take advantage of the US policy shift by offering easier immigration paths to tech professionals.

“Cities like Vancouver or Toronto will thrive instead of American cities,” wrote Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, on social media. He later deleted the post, but not before calling the US visa fee a "massive gift" to overseas tech hubs.

Major tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet (Google) already have significant operations in Canada:

Amazon employs over 8,500 tech workers in Vancouver and Toronto.

Microsoft has 2,700 staff in its Vancouver development hub.

These firms may expand hiring in Canada to avoid the high US visa costs and continue attracting top talent.