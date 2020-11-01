Sunday, November 01, 2020
     
Canada: Man in 'medieval costume' goes on stabbing spree in Quebec City, kills 2

Police asked residents of the city to "stay inside with the doors locked" because an "investigation is still ongoing."

La Malbaie Updated on: November 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Canada: Man in 'medieval costume' goes on stabbing spree in Quebec city, kills 2
Canada: Man in 'medieval costume' goes on stabbing spree in Quebec city, kills 2

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions. Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.

(Except the headline, IndiaTvNews.com has not edited the AP Copy)

