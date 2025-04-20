Canada: Pro-Khalistan vandals deface Vancouver gurudwara, graffiti reads 'Khalistan Zindabad' Pro-Khalistan extremists vandalized Vancouver's Ross Street Gurdwara with graffiti reading "Khalistan Zindabad," prompting condemnation from the Khalsa Diwan Society and an investigation by the Vancouver Police.

New Delhi:

In a disturbing act of vandalism, the Khalsa Diwan Society (KDS) gurdwara, located in Vancouver, Canada, was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti. The incident occurred overnight, leaving the walls of the sacred Sikh temple covered with divisive slogans such as “Khalistan Zindabad.” The gurdwara, also known as the Ross Street Gurdwara, is one of Vancouver's oldest and most significant Sikh religious institutions, established in 1906.

Images shared by the gurdwara administration showed the word "Khalistan" spray-painted on several walls surrounding the parking lot. This act of vandalism comes amidst heightened tensions within the Canadian Sikh community, particularly following the Khalsa Diwan Society’s decision to exclude pro-Khalistan groups from participating in the Vaisakhi parade earlier that day. The parade, one of the largest Vaisakhi celebrations globally, took place in Surrey, British Columbia, but some pro-Khalistan groups were reportedly barred from joining, contributing to the friction.

In a statement, the KDS condemned the vandalism, expressing sorrow over the event, especially as it occurred during a time of communal celebration. “A small group of Sikh separatists advocating for Khalistan defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad,'” the statement read. It went on to denounce the actions of these extremists, warning that such behaviour seeks to sow fear and division within the Sikh community in Canada.

The KDS emphasised that these actions contradict the values of inclusivity, respect, and mutual support that are integral to both Sikhism and Canadian society. They expressed determination not to allow these divisive forces to succeed in undermining the unity and peace that the Canadian Sikh community holds dear.

The Vancouver Police Department has initiated an investigation into the incident. While the gurdwara has experienced prior instances of anti-India and pro-Khalistan sentiment, this latest act of vandalism highlights the continuing challenges faced by the Sikh community in maintaining unity in the face of extremism. The KDS has vowed to continue upholding the principles of harmony and mutual respect, stressing that the dreams and sacrifices of past generations will not be in vain.