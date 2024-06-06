'Indian PM knows you're a joke. Nice try though': Trudeau faces flak as he advises PM Modi on 'human rights'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/X Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been facing a brutal troll on social media platforms for advising his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi over "human rights" and the "rule of law". On Thursday, Trudeau took to 'X' to congratulate the Indian leader for securing a third consecutive term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. However, his congratulatory message seems to have backfired. "Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory," he wrote on X.

Further, he emphasised Canada stood ready to work with the new government to advance the relationship between the two nations. Until this, all were okay. But before ending the message he mentioned "Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law".

Trudeau faces online criticism

This triggered a controversy on social media platforms, where Canadians and others started criticising his own government. In fact, some advised Trudeau to follow the norms in his country amid the fact Canada has become a safe haven for the extremist people. "The Indian PM knows you’re a joke. Nice try though," wrote a user, Patricia Loff. "Yes yes, the rule of law coming from the most corrupt authoritarian prime minister in Canadian history," wrote a user named Jon.

"Well, dingleberry, that little spiel will make him respect you after your dancing, dressing, and diplomacy debacle a few years back," a social media user wrote.

How did India-Canadia relations nosedive

It is worth mentioning that the relations between India and Canada nosedived in September following Trudeau's allegations against the Indian government. Speaking at the House of Commons, Trudeau alleged that the Indian government had hired people to kill Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Notably, Nijjar was killed in June last year by unidentified people. The Indian government claimed the allegations were "baseless" but repeatedly asked the Canadian government to present proof to cement its position. However, Ottawa did not show any evidence to substantiate its claims, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

However, the allegations triggered a diplomatic row between the two nations. India asked the Canadian side to downsize its staff from its embassy in New Delhi and briefly halted the visa operations.

Later, underscoring the turbulent relations, Trudeau, stressed his government wanted to maintain healthy relations with New Delhi. However, he reiterated India should follow "the rule of law". He cemented his position further when the United States alleged that it foiled an assassination plot of another Khalistani leader, Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.

