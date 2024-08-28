Canada: Nationwide protests erupt against Trudeau govt as over 70000 foreign students fear deportation | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada, which has recently altered its federal policies, has been facing massive nationwide protests as more than 70,000 international student graduates could face deportation, Vancouver-based City News Everywhere reported on Tuesday. Notably, the Justin Trudeau-led government has recently announced changes to its immigration policies, which included limiting study permits and providing extensions to those who have completed studies and looking for a job in the Northern American country.

Why are Indian students protesting in Canada?

According to the report, a maximum number of Indians were those protesting against the new rules. The protestors said they came here with a dream of a better life but now the new rule has shattered all their plans. Quoting representatives of Naujawan Support Network, a student advocacy group, the local media reported that the graduates are at risk of being deported when their work permits expire at the end of this year.

Thousands of the protestors echoed that they had planned to apply for permanent residency after completing their studies. However, the new announcement has left them with heavy loans and shattered dreams.

Critical situation for students

A group of students have set up encampments outside the legislative assembly in Prince Edward Island, protesting overnight for more than three months. The international students say they are facing a critical situation as new provincial policies for a 25 per cent reduction in permanent residency nominations have left many unexpectedly vulnerable to deportation.

Similar scenes can be witnessed in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia. "I spent the most crucial six years of my life taking many risks to come to Canada," Mehakdeep Singh, a former international student who is facing deportation said. "For the past six years, I studied, I worked, I paid taxes, I earned enough CRS [Comprehensive Ranking System] points, but the government has just taken advantage of us." Singh is one of the former international students who spent his family’s life savings on tuition abroad. He is now facing the dreadful deadline of his work permit expiring, and there is no promise of permanent residency in sight.

Canada is facing a high influx of migration

According to official data, Canada has seen a sharp rise in international students, foreign workers and other temporary residents who come to the country on time-limited visas. Although Trudeau's government relied on immigration to drive economic growth and plug labour gaps, however, his government also come under intense political pressure for its immigration policies, with critics arguing that they have exacerbated a housing crunch. Some services provided by the provinces, such as education and healthcare, are also struggling to keep up with population growth.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a social media post, announced a major cut in low-paid jobs and temporary foreign workers. He stressed that the labour market has changed tremendously in recent years and therefore his government will now focus on Canadian workers and youth. "We're reducing the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in Canada. The labour market has changed. Now is the time for our businesses to invest in Canadian workers and youth," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.

In November last year, the Trudeau government promised to stop ramping up immigration for permanent residents from 2026 onwards. In January this year, Canada announced a two-year cap on the intake of foreign students and said it would stop giving work permits to some students after graduation as it seeks to rein in record numbers of newcomers.

Also Read: Canada announces to cut low-paid jobs to curb migration | How will it impact Indian youths?