Canada: Mark Carney unveils new cabinet comprising 28 ministers, 10 Secretaries of State, check full list

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled a 38-member cabinet, comprising 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State. His new cabinet is also supported by 10 Secretaries of State who will provide dedicated leadership on key issues and priorities within their minister's portfolio.
Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau earlier this year and won election last month, named Anand foreign minister, replacing Mélanie Joly, who becomes the minister of industry. Anand previously served in roles including defence minister.
François-Philippe Champagne retains his job as finance minister, while Dominic LeBlanc remains minister of US trade at a time of a trade war between Canada and the United States.
“Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States and to build a stronger economy for all Canadians,” Carney said.
Carney has emphasised Canada's founding nations, the United Kingdom and France, and has said the old relationship with the US based on steadily increasing integration is over.
More than 10 people were dropped from the new Cabinet, including former defense minister Bill Blair. David McGuinty goes from public safety to defense.
One of the key faces of the newly unveiled cabinet includes Indian-origin Anita Anand, who has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Full list of Mark Carney’s new cabinet ministers
- Shafqat Ali: President of the Treasury Board
- Rebecca Alty: Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
- Anita Anand: Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Gary Anandasangaree: Minister of Public Safety
- Francois-Philippe Champagne: Minister of Finance and National Revenue
- Rebecca Chartrand: Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency
- Julie Dabrusin: Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- Sean Fraser: Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada
- Chrystia Freeland: Minister of Transport and Internal Trade
- Steven Guilbeault: Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages
- Mandy Gull-Masty: Minister of Indigenous Services
- Patty Hajdu: Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario
- Tim Hodgson: Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
- Melanie Joly: Minister of Industry
- Dominic LeBlanc: Minister responsible for Canada-US Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy.
-
- Joel Lightbound: Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement
- Heath MacDonald: Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
- Steven MacKinnon: Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
- David J. McGuinty: Minister of National Defence
- Jill McKnight: Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
- Lena Metlege Diab: Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
- Marjorie Michel: Minister of Health
- Eleanor Olszewski: Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada
- Gregor Robertson: Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
- Maninder Sidhu: Minister of International Trade
- Evan Solomon: Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
- Joanne Thompson: Minister of Fisheries
- Rechie Valdez: Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism).