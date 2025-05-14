Canada: Mark Carney unveils new cabinet comprising 28 ministers, 10 Secretaries of State, check full list Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States and to build a stronger economy for all Canadians, Mark Carney said.

Toronto:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled a 38-member cabinet, comprising 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State. His new cabinet is also supported by 10 Secretaries of State who will provide dedicated leadership on key issues and priorities within their minister's portfolio.

Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau earlier this year and won election last month, named Anand foreign minister, replacing Mélanie Joly, who becomes the minister of industry. Anand previously served in roles including defence minister.

François-Philippe Champagne retains his job as finance minister, while Dominic LeBlanc remains minister of US trade at a time of a trade war between Canada and the United States.

“Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States and to build a stronger economy for all Canadians,” Carney said.

Carney has emphasised Canada's founding nations, the United Kingdom and France, and has said the old relationship with the US based on steadily increasing integration is over.

More than 10 people were dropped from the new Cabinet, including former defense minister Bill Blair. David McGuinty goes from public safety to defense.

One of the key faces of the newly unveiled cabinet includes Indian-origin Anita Anand, who has been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Full list of Mark Carney’s new cabinet ministers