Canada: 15 elderly people on their way to casino, killed in highway crash in Manitoba

Canada: 15 people, mostly seniors, on their way to a casino, lost their lives as a semi-trailer truck collided with the vehicle they were travelling in at a highway intersection in a rural part of the province of Manitoba on Thursday. According to Canadian police, other 10 people were reported injured. Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said that a total of 25 people were travelling in the bus when the accident took place. The authorities are making all efforts to deploy all their resources in the province to the scene.

Ten people who suffered injuries in Manitoba's highway accident were taken to hospitals. TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van or bus smouldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road. The pavement was littered with debris — broken glass, a large bumper and what looked like a walking aid. Seven blue and yellow tarps were stretched out, reported AP.

To provide all the resources, ambulance helicopters have been dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and Regina.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.”

Manitoba's highway crash brought back memories of the 2018 bus crash in the neighbouring province of Saskatchewan that killed 16 people from the Humboldt Broncos minor league hockey team.

