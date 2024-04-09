Canada: Renowned Indian-origin builder, head of Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and engineer shot dead in Edmonton

Follow us on Image Source : AP REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Ottawa: Amid a surge in violence in Canada, an Indian-origin man, who was a prominent builder and head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Canada's Edmonton, was killed in gunfire on Monday. The victim was identified as Boota Singh Gill. Confirming the incident, Edmonton Police said that the incident took place at a construction site in the Alberta province.

"At approximately 12:00 p.m. today, Monday, Apr. 8, 2024, Southwest Branch patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Cavanagh Boulevard SW and Cherniak Way SW. Upon police arrival, three injured males were located. EMS responded and determined two males, a 49-year-old and a 57-year-old were deceased, and a 51-year-old male was seriously injured," the police said in a press release issued on Monday. It said the police were not looking for the suspect as the accused was killed soon after firing multiple shots at Boota Singh.

"Paramedics transported the surviving male to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. EPS Homicide Section has since taken over the investigation. Police are not looking for any suspects. Meanwhile, it said that the autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Maninder Singh Gill, managing director of Radio India, said at least three individuals were present at the construction site when an argument broke out. However, it wasn't clear what led to the heated argument between the trio, but Maninder claimed another Indian national, Sarabjeet Singh, a civil engineer was also shot in the incident. Singh is currently battling for life in a hospital. He told the English daily that the person who shot the duo was also an Indian-origin man.

