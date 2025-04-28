Canada elections: Donald Trump tells Ottawa to vote for '51st state' as polling underway, Poilievre hits back As Canadians vote in a high-stakes federal election, Donald Trump's call for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state has sparked fierce backlash and added new urgency to debates over national sovereignty.

As Canadians cast their ballots in a pivotal federal election today, U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by suggesting that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. IST) and will close at 9:30 p.m. (10:00 a.m. IST Tuesday), with early voting already surpassing 7 million ballots.​

Trump's remarks, posted on Truth Social, claim that annexing Canada would benefit Canadians through tax cuts, enhanced military protection, and economic growth. He also criticized the U.S. subsidies to Canada, stating, "America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past." This rhetoric has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian leaders.​

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded by asserting, "Canada will never be the 51st state," emphasising the country's sovereignty. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who assumed office in March, condemned Trump's comments as a "dangerous distraction designed to erode national sovereignty." Carney, a former central banker, has positioned himself as the experienced leader to navigate global economic challenges, particularly in light of Trump's recent tariff threats and sovereignty rhetoric.​

Key contenders and campaign dynamics

The contest has shaped into a tight race between Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, who assumed office after Justin Trudeau’s resignation in March, and Pierre Poilievre, the populist leader of the Conservative Party.​

Carney, a former central banker, has campaigned on a platform of economic stability, presenting himself as the experienced hand to manage global financial pressures—particularly in response to renewed tariff threats and sovereignty rhetoric from former U.S. President Donald Trump.​

Poilievre, on the other hand, has focused on domestic issues such as affordability, crime, and housing, drawing support from younger voters and those disillusioned after nearly a decade of Liberal rule.​

Polling Insights

According to the latest three-day tracking poll ending April 26, the Liberal Party leads with 43% support, with the Conservatives close behind at 38.9%. The New Democratic Party (NDP) holds a distant third at 10%. Notably, the Liberals have seen a 6-point surge in Ontario, a key battleground province with 122 of the 343 parliamentary seats.​

Election night expectations

Elections Canada has stated it expects to count the vast majority of ballots by tonight. Votes will be manually tallied at each polling station and forwarded to district offices, which will upload results to the official Elections Canada website and media outlets. The first official results are expected by 10:00 a.m. IST on April 29.​

A nation at a crossroads

Beyond electing a new government, this election stands as a referendum on Canada’s place in the world—particularly its relationship with the United States. From economic strategy to national identity, voters are facing a defining moment in shaping the country’s future trajectory.​

Trump's intervention has added a new layer of complexity to the election, with many Canadians viewing his comments as an affront to their national identity and sovereignty. As polls remain open, voters are not only deciding on domestic policies but also on how to navigate their country's relationship with the United States.

The remarks triggered sharp responses from both Canadian leaders. Carney called it “a dangerous distraction designed to erode national sovereignty,” while Poilievre dismissed the idea but criticized the Liberals for weakening Canada’s global standing to the point where “such nonsense is even being entertained.”​

As polls remain open, Canadians are voting not only for their representatives but perhaps for the soul and sovereignty of their country.

