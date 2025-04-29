Canada election results live: Mark Carney-led Liberals take early lead amid tough fight by Conservatives Most polls have now closed across Canada, including in key provinces like Ontario and Quebec, as millions of Canadians cast their votes in the 2025 federal election.

Canadians headed to the polls on Monday (local time) to decide whether to extend the Liberal Party’s decade-long rule under Prime Minister Mark Carney or to hand power to Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party. The first polls closed in Newfoundland, with early trends expected shortly. Voting in key provinces such as Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta will continue for another two hours, with exit polls and initial results likely to begin emerging around 8:00 PM local time (approximately 6:30 AM IST on Tuesday, April 29).

This election is seen not just as a choice of Prime Minister but also as a kind of referendum on someone outside Canada: US President Donald Trump. The Liberal Party had appeared poised for a heavy defeat against the Conservatives until Trump secured a second term in the United States and made a series of threats against Canada’s economy and sovereignty, even suggesting it should become America’s 51st state.

Liberals projected to win: Global News is projecting that Liberal Leader Mark Carney will form the next government. Although votes are still being counted in parts of the country, it remains uncertain whether the Liberals will secure a majority or a minority government.

Canada election party-wise results Party Seats Won Leading Vote Share (%) Votes Received Liberal (LIB) 22 131 47.1% 1,027,643 Conservative (CON) 7 115 39.5% 861,639 Bloc Québécois (BQ) 0 23 6.7% 146,783 New Democratic Party (NDP) 0 6 4.6% 99,797 Green Party (GRN) 0 0 0.9% 20,462

The performance of two smaller parties — the left-wing New Democratic Party and the separatist Bloc Québécois — could prove crucial, as strong results for both in past elections have limited the Liberals’ seat count.

Jagmeet Singh's NDP is yet to win a seat, is leading in one, and has secured 4.4% of the vote, with around 41,160 ballots cast in its favour.

According to the latest projections from Global News, the Liberals have won 18 seats and are leading in 35 more, while Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives have won 5 seats and are ahead in 36 others.

As per the latest counting trends, the Liberals are leading in 30 seats, having won 15 of them, while the Conservatives are leading in 17 seats, having won 5. Counting trends have come in from 73 out of the total 343 seats.

A party needs to cross the majority mark of 172 to be declared as winner in the Canadian federal elections.

The Trump factor in Canada polls

Trump’s aggressive stance angered many Canadians and complicated matters for Poilievre and the Conservatives, given Poilievre’s stylistic and political similarities to Trump.

Poilievre, 45, is a career politician who campaigned with a Trump-like boldness, aiming to focus voters’ attention on domestic issues that had made Justin Trudeau deeply unpopular, particularly the sharp rise in living costs during his final years in office.

However, what was once expected to be an easy win for the Conservatives has tightened considerably. Final polls show a close contest, though Carney has pulled ahead as the favourite. The 60-year-old former investment banker, who previously served as governor of the central banks of both Canada and Britain, only became Prime Minister last month after replacing Trudeau.

Despite his short time in politics, Carney has consistently polled as the candidate voters trust most to handle the challenges posed by Trump