Delta Airlines plane crash-lands, flips upside down at Toronto Airport, 19 injured

In a tragic incident, a Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport and ended up on its roof on Monday. The incident led to injuries to 19 people including three who are in critical condition. Taking to X, the airport confirmed that an "incident" occurred with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that 76 passengers and four crew are accounted for.

The unfortunate accident happened at about 2:15 p.m. and flights at the airport, which handles more passengers than any other Canadian airport, were grounded for around two and half hours. Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

Ornge Air ambulance said that a child was critically injured and was transported to Toronto’s SickKids Hospital—moreover, two adults with critical injuries to other hospitals in the city. The airport further said, "Emergency teams are responding," adding that "All passengers and crew are accounted for."

The authorities have said that it was too early to say what caused the plane to flip but weather may have played a factor. According to the Meteorological Service of Canada, the airport was experiencing blowing snow and winds of 32 mph (51 kph) gusting to 40 mph (65 kph). The temperature was about 16.5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 8.6 degrees Celsius).