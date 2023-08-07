California: Helicopters crashed after colliding mid-air while fighting blaze in Cabazon I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Helicopters crashed in California

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County on Sunday, emergency officials said. The helicopter was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said.

Sheriff's deputies responded at 7:20 pm to an air emergency in the area of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail as crews were battling the Broadway fire near Cabazon, according to a post by the Riverside County Sheriff's office on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department is still investigating the crash and whether other aircraft were involved, Cordova said. Details were not immediately available on the number of injuries or fatalities. However, multiple media reported that two helicopters were involved in the fatal crash. As of now, there was no confirmation of how many people were killed or sustained injuries, but local media claimed at least three were killed.

