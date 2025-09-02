California Governor takes a 'no fear' dig at Trump, shares Modi-Putin-Xi's SCO Summit video Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen chatting and laughing on the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

California:

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday took a dig at US President Donald Trump by sharing a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping interacting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

In an X post, Newsom posted a video with the caption: "But have no fear, Trump is sending the Guard to Chicago."

In a video from the Tianjin summit, PM Modi was seen engaging in a candid conversation with Putin and Xi. The clip also captured a moment where PM Modi and President Putin were walking hand-in-hand, reflecting a display of warmth between the two leaders. The latter part of the video showed Prime Minister Modi joining other heads of state for a group photograph with world leaders.

Trump's plan to crack down on crime and illegal immigration in Chicago

This comes after Trump, last week, hinted that he was planning to deploy National Guard personnel to Chicago, the country's third-largest city, and New York, inviting sharp criticism from Democrats.

"We're going to make our cities very, very safe," he told reporters at the White House on Friday while referring to National Guard deployments to Washington.

"I think Chicago will be our next, and then we'll help with New York," he said.

