Burner phones, spying fears and an Iran divide: Trump-Netanyahu rift out in open?

New Delhi:

For decades, the United States and Israel have been regarded as some of the closest allies in global politics. But fresh reports emerging from Washington suggest that cracks may be appearing in the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A new report claiming that the Pentagon has elevated its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to its highest level has added fuel to growing speculation that differences between the two leaders are no longer being kept behind closed doors. Senior US representatives use burner phones and computers and are extremely cautious while speaking in hotel rooms during trips to Israel, the report said.

What does the Pentagon report say?

According to a report by NBC News, the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) recently circulated an internal assessment expressing concerns about alleged Israeli intelligence-gathering efforts targeting senior US officials.

The report claims that Israel's capability to collect information through both human intelligence networks and technical surveillance methods has been classified at a "critical" level. The assessment reportedly includes several incidents that have heightened concerns within sections of the US defence establishment.

The allegations have sparked questions about whether mistrust is growing between two governments that have traditionally shared some of the world's closest intelligence ties.

Israel has strongly denied the accusations.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington dismissed the claims as completely false, insisting that Israel does not conduct intelligence operations against American government officials. Israeli officials maintained that their intelligence efforts are directed at adversaries rather than allies and described the allegations as either inaccurate or politically motivated.

The White House has also pushed back against the report, with a senior official dismissing the claims and questioning the credibility of the sources behind the story. The Pentagon has declined to comment publicly.

Iran becomes main point of disagreement

Behind the controversy lies a much bigger issue, the future of the conflict with Iran.

While the United States and Israel jointly launched military operations against Iran earlier this year, reports suggest that Washington and Tel Aviv now differ on what comes next. Since a ceasefire took effect in April, Trump has reportedly focused on securing a diplomatic arrangement that could prevent the conflict from escalating again.

Netanyahu, however, has repeatedly expressed doubts about Iran's willingness to honour any agreement and has advocated maintaining military pressure. The difference in approach has reportedly become one of the biggest sources of friction between the two leaders.

The tense Trump-Netanyahu call

The disagreement reportedly spilled into a tense phone conversation between Trump and Netanyahu this week. According to reports, Trump expressed frustration over Israel's approach and later acknowledged that he had referred to Netanyahu as "crazy" during the exchange.

The reported remark has attracted widespread attention because it offers one of the clearest indications yet that the relationship between the two leaders may be under strain. While neither side has suggested a breakdown in ties, the public nature of the disagreement has raised eyebrows among diplomatic observers.

Current and former US officials quoted in the report said American delegations already take extra precautions during visits to Israel. Officials reportedly use temporary devices and follow strict communication protocols to protect sensitive information.

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