At least 45 killed in bus crash in Bulgaria

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Caretaker PM Stefan Yanev visited the site of the crash and told reporters it was “a huge tragedy.”

At least 45 people were killed in a bus crash in western Bulgaria early Tuesday morning, authorities said. The bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2 a.m. and there were children among the victims, authorities said. Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Officials said an investigation will be launched.

Bulgarian news agency Novinite said representatives from Macedonia's embassy visited a hospital where some of the victims were taken.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev visited the site of the crash and told reporters it was “a huge tragedy.”

“I take this opportunity to send my condolences to the relatives of the victims,” Yanev said.

“Let's hope we learn lessons from this tragic incident and we can prevent such incidents in the future.”

(with AP inputs)

