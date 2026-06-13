'Brutality is unimaginable': Indian-origin man jailed for 35 years in UK for rape, torture of woman

London:

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after being convicted of kidnapping, torturing and raping a woman in London.

Gagandeep Singh, 34, was found guilty in February of two counts of rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court. On Friday, he was handed a 34-year sentence, comprising 28 years in custody followed by a six-year extended licence period under strict restrictions.

Under the terms of the sentence, Singh will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 18 years, or two-thirds of his custodial term.

Victim abducted after refusing to carry suspicious suitcase

The court heard that the victim, a 24-year-old woman, became suspicious when she was asked to bring a suitcase containing unknown items from Thailand to the UK in June 2024. After refusing, she was intercepted upon arrival at Birmingham Airport, forced into a car by masked men and driven to a house in Hanwell, west London.

There, Singh raped her on two occasions and subjected her to prolonged abuse.

More than a day of torture

According to prosecutors, the woman endured more than a day of torture during her captivity. She was punched, beaten, stripped, whipped, burned and raped before eventually being released.

Her captors allegedly threatened her and warned her not to tell anyone about the ordeal.

"The brutality of what the victim in this case faced is unimaginable," said Detective Constable Seetara Abdul of the Metropolitan Police's North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, who led the investigation.

"She has shown immense bravery in coming forward and helping us ensure her attacker faces justice. The cruel level of control left her fearing for her life," Abdul said.

Mother's persistence helped crack the case

Police said the victim was deeply traumatised by the experience and initially reluctant to fully disclose what had happened because of threats made against her. In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, the victim said she never wanted to contact authorities because she feared putting herself and others in danger.

It was her mother who encouraged her to come forward, preserved key evidence, including the clothes she had been wearing, and kept medical records documenting her injuries.

The victim later told investigators that her mother refused to give up because she feared the perpetrators could target others.

Shortly after her release, the woman confided in her mother, who filed a third-party report with police. The clothing worn by the victim during the kidnapping was submitted for forensic examination and ultimately helped investigators identify and arrest Singh.

The victim's mother praised the Metropolitan Police for taking the matter seriously despite her daughter's initial reluctance to pursue the case.

"As a family, we are grateful for all the support provided. Their actions have given us a sense of closure, and we are reassured that a dangerous individual has now been removed from the streets," she said.

Message to survivors

In her statement, the victim urged other survivors of abuse not to blame themselves.

"At the time, I felt a deep sense of shame. To anyone who has experienced abuse, sexual or otherwise, please remember this: we are not the ones who should carry shame. We survive, and we go on to live again," she said.

The Metropolitan Police said it has strengthened its training and response to violence against women and girls, alongside expanding specialist support services for victims.

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